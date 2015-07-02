Hampton VA Medical Center Reducing Appointment Waits

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - An outside review says Hampton VA Medical Center is making progress on reducing long waits for appointments.

The review says the medical center has reduced the wait times for primary care patients from 31 days in October 2014 to about 16 days as of June 1.

The review was conducted by a Veterans Affairs strike team in June. The review team released its report on Wednesday.

The report attributes long wait times to nine primary care doctors leaving the hospital in the last six months of 2014. It says the hospital has recruited 12 primary care providers to make up for the loss.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner requested the review. Warner says he's encouraged but Veterans Affairs officials must continue to address the problem.