Authorities Recover Body of Missing Md. Boater

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP)- Maryland authorities say the body of a missing Silver Spring boater has been found.
    
Authorities say the body of 32-year-old Javier A. Sotelo was found Wednesday.
    
Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says they've been searching for Sotelo since he disappeared in the water Sunday when the boat he was operating capsized, near Kent Island in the Chesapeake Bay.
    
Thomson says Sotelo and four adult relatives spent the day fishing in the 18-foot boat. Authorities say when the wind picked up that afternoon, the one-foot waves quickly grew to three feet, creating dangerous conditions.

