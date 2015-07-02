Willards Man Charged With Assault After Argument Over Blanket

WILLARDS, Md. – A Willards man has been charged with assault after authorities say he got into an argument with a woman he lives with over a blanket.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrested 35-year-old Brandon Foutz just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in connection with a reported assault at a home in the 7000 block of Canal Street in Willards.

Investigators said the woman told the deputy Foutz had attempted to assault her when the two of them became involved in an argument over a blanket. She claimed Foutz threw her into a wall and then took her to the ground. During the investigation, the deputy observed injuries that authorities said corroborated the woman's allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office said Foutz was ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.