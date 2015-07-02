1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. - One person is injured after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Route 13 in Dover Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 13 and Roosevelt Avenue around 8 a.m.

Dover Police say a black Honda Civic was in the left turn lane on Route 13 northbound preparing to turn onto Roosevelt Avenue when it pulled out in front of a motorcycle who was approaching the intersection on Route 13 southbound. Police say the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike, landing several feet away.

Dover Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Christiana Medical Center for injuries, but no word on the victim's condition.

Police say the driver of the Honda Civic was cited for failing to yield to the right of way.