Milford Asst. Principal in Court for Unlawful Sexual Contact

GEORGETOWN, De. - Just a week after the 45-year old Assistant Principal at Banneker Elementary School was arrested for unlawful sexual contact, he made his first appearance in court.

Edward Husbands, of Milton was arrested for two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact, one count of attempted Unlawful Sexual Contact, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of  Child, in connection with the inappropriate touching of two 11-year old girls, and one ten-year old girl.

On Thursday, Husbands was in the Court of Common Pleas for his bond hearing, where attorneys from both sides, started to present information on the case.

Husband's Defense Attorney Stephen Welsh asked for a reduction in the bond, arguing that Husbands was not a flight risk. Welsh also said that the charges only started to arise after Husbands had a disagreement with his wife.

"He wants to fight this," Welsh said in court. "And get his job back."

The state painted a different picture. Interim prosecutor Graham Robinson called Husbands a "Serial Pedophile," that would be a danger to society, if released.

"The state is concerned that Mr. Husbands can't stop," Robinson said. "And if released would act again."

In the end, the judge sided with the prosecution, assigning Husbands with a $50,000 secured bond. Husbands was also ordered to have no contact with any minor. Husbands is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with his own children, unless otherwise decided in Family Court.

