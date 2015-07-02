UPDATE: Operation "In the House" Nets 35 Arrests in Sussex and Kent Counties

GEORGETOWN, Del. – In a joint investigation between the Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice, 35 arrests were made in Sussex and Kent Counties.

The operation called “In The House” targeted subjects participating in an organized criminal enterprise. Members of the network were active participants in racketeering, murder, home invasion robbery, possession of illegal weapons and the distribution of illegal narcotics.

According to police, operation “In The House” began on March 17. Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit, Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Sussex County Drug Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice conducted the operation along with help from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force, the Delaware State Police Special Field Office (DEA), U.S. Marshals, Delaware Department of Corrections, Dover Police Department, Georgetown Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department.

During the operation, investigators used investigative techniques to identify members involved in violent crime and the distribution of cocaine and heroin in Kent and Sussex Counties.

Detectives determined during the investigation that Steven Kellam, Rhamir Waples, Richard Robinson, Shamir Stratton, Damon Bethea and Carlton Gibbs operated in a criminal network that targeted specific victims for home invasions. The victims were believed to be involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

According to police, the defendants planned and committed numerous home invasions with the goal of stealing illegal narcotics and money from the victims. The investigation revealed that the suspects would conceal their identity by covering their faces and then break into the victims’ homes to commit armed robbery. According to police two victims were shot and killed during one of the robberies, while another person was wounded during a shootout during another robbery.

The following people were linked and charged with the following crimes:

On January 14, 2014, Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins were shot and killed during a home invasion robbery on Harmon’s Hill Road in Millsboro. Steven Kellam, Richard Robinson, Rhamir Waples, Shamir Stratton, Damon Bethea and Carlton Gibbs were all charged with the home invasion and murder of the victims. Rachel Rentoul and Jackie Heverin were charged with robbery related offenses.

On May 18, 2014, there was a home invasion robbery that occurred on the 28000 block of Russell Avenue in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro. During this robbery, police say Steven Kellam, Richard Robinson and Rhamir Waples pistol-whipped a 24-year-old male.

On August 22, 2014, police say there was an attempted home invasion on the 27000 block of Chris Drive in Millsboro, but the suspects fled as the residents blocked the door and called police. Steven Kellam, Richard Robinson and Rhamir Waples were all charged.

On December 11, 2014, a home invasion robbery occurred on the 27000 block of Sandy Drive in Millsboro. Police say Steven Kellam, Richard Robinson and Rhamir Waples pistol whipped a 46-year-old male, and assaulted a 56-year-old female.

On December 14, 2014, police say a home invasion robbery occurred on the 29000 block of Cordery Road in Millsboro. Police say Steven Kellam, Richard Robinson and Rhamir Waples shot and wounded a 37-year-old male victim.

According to police, the investigation also revealed that the above subjects had relationships with several people heavily involved in the trade of heroin and cocaine in Sussex County. Investigators determined that Jackson Vanvorst of Laurel operated a large distribution network in Sussex County and employed John Richardson, John Revel and Cornell Smith in the allocation of the heroin.

Investigators also determined that Angelina Levan and James Johnson of Harrington were supplying large amounts of heroin to Vanvorst. Police also say Vanvorst orchestrated a large shoplifting ring in which he would send drug users to steal items from numerous department, hardware and grocery stores in the area. Police say Vanvorst would pay these individuals with drugs and would in turn sell the stolen items for profit.

Investigators also determined that Australia Mackey of Millsboro was operating a cocaine network in Sussex County and was distributing powder and “crack” cocaine to numerous other large-scale drug dealers in Sussex County. Police identified the dealers as Nathan Henry, Aaron Isler, Myricka Sampson, Leondious Gibbs, Corina Lloyd, Samuel Jones, Jermichael Deshields, and Thomas Deshields. The investigation determined that Tavon Biles of Rehoboth Beach and Zachery Bates of Smyrna were supplying Mackey with large amounts of cocaine. All of the named suspects were charged with numerous drug related charges.

The first phase of operation “In the House” ended during the first week of May, 2015. 30 individuals were indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury, and the following items were seized: 2,321.7 grams (over 2 kilograms) of Cocaine, 108.03 grams (over 7,200 bags) of Heroin, 7,921.65 grams of Marijuana, .02 grams of Methamphetamine, and 41 prescription narcotic pills. Investigators also recovered and seized $135,310.00 in United States Currency, 19 firearms and 15 vehicles.

Indictments were obtained for the defendants involved in the Murders and Home Invasions on June 22, 2015. Investigations on several related incidents are still on-going.

The below individuals were arrested for the listed offenses in conjunction with their roles in the above detailed crimes. Not all listed individuals remain incarcerated with Delaware Department of Correction except for the subjects charged with Murder 1st who are held without bail:

Steven Kellam, 34 of Dover – 81 Charges – Murder 1st Degree, Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Racketeering, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, PFBPP, Conspiracy 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, Tier 4 Delivery of Narcotics, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony. Held without bail.

Damon Bethea, 30 of Pennsauken, NJ – 22 Charges - Murder 1st Degree, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, Conspiracy 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2ndDegree. Held without bail.

Carlton Gibbs, 40 of Millsboro –23 Charges - Murder 1st Degree, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, PFBPP, Conspiracy 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree. Held without bail.

Jackson Vanvorst, 34 of Laurel– 55 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 2 Delivery of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Tier 4 PWITD Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal Solicitation 2nd, Conspiracy 2nd, Delivery of Cocaine, PFBPP, Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Heroin.

Australia Mackey, 39 of Millsboro – 62 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Tier 4 PWITD Cocaine, Criminal Solicitation 2nd.

Tavon Biles, 32 of Rehoboth Beach – 14 charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd

Zackary Bates, 31 of Smyrna – 3 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd

Angelina Levan, 46 of Harrington - 15 Charges – Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd.

James Johnson, 45 of Harrington – 6 Charges – Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd

John E. Richardson, 30 of Georgetown – 7 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Tier 3 Possession of Heroin, Tier 2 Delivery of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd, Maintaining a Drug Property

Ray Revel, 49 of Laurel – 4 Charges – Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Cospiracy 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cornell B. Smith, 31 of Millsboro – 5 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Heroin, Tier 4 Delivery of Heroin, Delivery of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd,

Thomas Deshields, 36 of Millsboro – 10 Charges – Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 PWITD of Cocaine, Delivery of Cocaine, PWITD Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation 2nd Degree

Jermichael Deshields, 35 of Millsboro – 11 Charges – Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 PWITD Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Nathan Henry, 31 of Georgetown – 12 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Leondious Gibbs, 29 of Millsboro – 6 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 PWITD of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, PFBPP, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aaron D. Isler, 34 of Ellendale – 8 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Anthony Hopkins, 53 of Milton - 12 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Corina Lloyd, 40 of Millsboro – 8 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Myricka A. Sampson, 33 of Harbeson – 12 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Desirae A. Hammel, 24 of Lewes – 2 Charges - Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd

Perry Butler, 51 of Greenwood – 6 Charges - Tier 4 Possession of Oxycodone, Criminal Solicitation 2nd, Conspiracy 2nd , Possession of Oxycodone

Kevin Worrell, 35 of Lewes – 4 Charges – PFBPP, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal Solicitation 2nd, Conspiracy 2nd

Daniel Godwin, 28 of Georgetown – 3 Charges – Possession of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Angela Brown, 43 of Dover – 2 Charges - Delivery of Oxycodone, Conspiracy 2nd

Sheri Chalfant, 52 of Laurel – 2 Charges – Delivery of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd

Domonique Johnson, 20 of Ellendale – 3 Charges - Possession of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Richard Robinson, 20 of Philadelphia, PA– 81 Charges – Murder 1st Degree, Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Racketeering, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Shamir A. Stratton, 24 of Pennsauken, NJ- 22 Charges – Murder 1st Degree, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, Conspiracy 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Samuel J. Jones, 34 of Millsboro - 12 Charges - Tier 5 Possession of Cocaine, Tier 4 Delivery of Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd , Criminal Solicitation 2nd

Rachel R. Rentoul, 30 of Wilmington – 13 Charges - Home Invasion, PFDCF, Robbery 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Arrest warrants have been obtained for the following individuals in connection with this investigation who have NOT been located at this time:

Rhamir D. Waples, 19 of Philadelphia, PA- 81 Charges – Murder 1st Degree, Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Racketeering, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, PFDCF, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Jacquelyn Heverin 24 of Millsboro – 13 Charges - Home Invasion, PFDCF, Robbery 1st Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Dean R. Zerden, 47 of Millsboro – 3 Charges – Possession of Cocaine, Criminal Solicitation 2nd, Conspiracy 2nd

Thomas Tallent, 29 of Georgetown - 3 Charges - Possession of Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Solicitation 2nd

If anyone has any information in reference to the location of the listed wanted subjects, they are asked to contact Sgt. G. Windish at 302-752-3814. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."