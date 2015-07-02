"The Wall That Heals" Stops in Dover for July 4th Weekend

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - A moving memorial is in Dover for the July 4th weekend. And it's moving in more ways than one. It's emotional, and it travels.

"The Wall That Heals" is a temporary addition to the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park. It's a half-size version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation's capital. Jane Meder came to the memorial from Camden to see her husband's name. "It's very meaningful. Um, I didn't expect it to be," she said. She says Paul Meder was in the military 18 years and was sent over toward the end of the war. "He went to Vietnam. The first flight up the plane was, um, hit. And they tried to turn around and go back. But the plane went down."

The wall with his name and tens of thousands more is in Dover through July 5. Finding one name on the wall - like John S Anderson or David R Branson - is really difficult, like finding a needle in a haystack. That's why there are volunteers available to help people who are searching for a specific name.



And volunteers, starting with Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, are also reading aloud the names on the wall while it's in Dover. They're going 12 hours a day for four days. "We do not expect to have all 58,307 names read. But just to be able to say, 'I did that. I participated for half an hour,' I think is going to be very special," said Dave Skocik, with the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.



The wall has traveled the country since 1996 and makes about 40 stops a year. Though it's half size, it's not just half as powerful as its full-size brother. "Here is a place people have driven by every single day. All of the sudden they get to come here and see that power and emotion," said Tim Tetz, with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which made the wall. "It's not as tall," Meder said. "But it's very much like it. And it's also very inspiring. If you don't have the opportunity to go to Washington, this is wonderful."

The wall has been in Dover before. It was on the Legislative Mall 17 years ago. And it was in Seaford about a decade go. It's in Delaware through Sunday, and it's open to the public 24 hours a day.