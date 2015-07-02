"The Wall That Heals" Stops in Dover for July 4th Weekend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"The Wall That Heals" Stops in Dover for July 4th Weekend

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - A moving memorial is in Dover for the July 4th weekend. And it's moving in more ways than one. It's emotional, and it travels.
"The Wall That Heals" is a temporary addition to the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park. It's a half-size version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation's capital. Jane Meder came to the memorial from Camden to see her husband's name. "It's very meaningful. Um, I didn't expect it to be," she said. She says Paul Meder was in the military 18 years and was sent over toward the end of the war. "He went to Vietnam. The first flight up the plane was, um, hit. And they tried to turn around and go back. But the plane went down."

The wall with his name and tens of thousands more is in Dover through July 5. Finding one name on the wall - like John S Anderson or David R Branson - is really difficult, like finding a needle in a haystack. That's why there are volunteers available to help people who are searching for a specific name.


And volunteers, starting with Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, are also reading aloud the names on the wall while it's in Dover. They're going 12 hours a day for four days. "We do not expect to have all 58,307 names read. But just to be able to say, 'I did that. I participated for half an hour,' I think is going to be very special," said Dave Skocik, with the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.


The wall has traveled the country since 1996 and makes about 40 stops a year. Though it's half size, it's not just half as powerful as its full-size brother. "Here is a place people have driven by every single day. All of the sudden they get to come here and see that power and emotion," said Tim Tetz, with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which made the wall. "It's not as tall," Meder said. "But it's very much like it. And it's also very inspiring. If you don't have the opportunity to go to Washington, this is wonderful."

The wall has been in Dover before. It was on the Legislative Mall 17 years ago. And it was in Seaford about a decade  go. It's in Delaware through Sunday, and it's open to the public 24 hours a day.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices