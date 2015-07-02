Jim Webb, Iraq War Critic in Senate, Running for President - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jim Webb, Iraq War Critic in Senate, Running for President

Posted: Updated:
Jim Webb Jim Webb

  • NationalMore>>

  • Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:35:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More

  • US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops

    US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:09:02 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:35:21 GMT
    Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More
    Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:35:17 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    •   

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jim Webb, a decorated Vietnam veteran and accomplished novelist who became a fierce critic of the Iraq war in the Senate, announced Thursday that he's challenging Hillary Rodham Clinton and other rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.
    
Webb, in a statement posted on his campaign website, acknowledged he would face major hurdles but vowed to bring an outsider's voice to the 2016 race, dominated by Clinton.
    
"I understand the odds, particularly in today's political climate, where fair debate is so often drowned out by huge sums of money," Webb wrote. "I know that more than one candidate in this process intends to raise at least a billion dollars."
    
But the former Virginia senator added, "We need to shake the hold of these shadow elites on our political process" and find fresh answers to the nation's problems.
    
Webb, 69, was a Navy secretary under Republican President Ronald Reagan who became a Democrat in response to the Iraq war that he opposed, and Clinton supported.
    
He surprised many fellow Democrats when he became the first major figure in the party to form a presidential exploratory committee in November. Webb has outlined a campaign message centered on helping working-class Americans compete in the economy, reworking the campaign finance system and preventing the U.S. from getting involved in foreign entanglements like Iraq and Afghanistan.
    
Webb has made frequent trips to the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, but without the impact that Clinton brings to the race or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' unexpected success in raising campaign money and drawing crowds in his own longshot challenge. Also in the field: former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee.
    
Webb's opposition to the Iraq war, in which his son Jimmy served, was key to his surprise Senate election in 2006 against Republican Sen. George Allen. While Webb chose not to seek re-election after one term, his military and foreign policy credentials could make him a debate-stage foil to Clinton, who served as President Barack Obama's secretary of state.
    
He said in his statement that as president, he would not have urged the invasion of Iraq and, as senator, he would not have voted to authorize it in 2003, as Clinton did.
    
Webb has said U.S. foreign policy has been "adrift" since the end of the Cold War and called for a new foreign policy doctrine that would outline the circumstances in which the U.S. would use military force.
    
The ex-senator brings a unique perspective to the field. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Webb served as a company commander in Vietnam and later wrote an acclaimed novel, "Fields of Fire," about the war. At the end of the war, Webb became a Republican, worked in the Defense Department and served as Navy secretary at the end of the Reagan administration.
    
But he opposed President George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq in 2003 and was recruited by Democrats to challenge Allen in 2006. Webb's campaign was helped by an anti-Iraq war fervor and missteps by Allen, whose campaign imploded after he called a Democratic tracker "macaca," an ethnic insult.
    
In the Senate, Webb focused on foreign affairs and veterans issues and was the driving force behind a GI Bill for post-9/11 veterans seeking to attend college after returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. He announced he would not seek re-election in 2012 and returned to writing.
    
Webb has said he needs to raise enough money to mount a "viable" campaign, which could be critical to competing with Clinton and Sanders.
    
"Assuming he raises enough money to make a difference, then he could bring a voice that is more appealing to moderate, more rural Democrats and champion their issues," said Jamal Simmons, a Democratic strategist. Given Webb's military background, "if he chooses to take on Hillary Clinton on foreign policy, he could be a real thorn in her side."

  • InternationalMore>>

  • Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:28 AM EDT2018-04-16 08:28:33 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:32:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More

  • US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:21:18 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:21:02 GMT
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More

  • China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:30:42 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:37 GMT
    (Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...(Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices