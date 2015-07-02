Cyclist Dies at World Police and Fire Games

TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) - Prince William County Police say a cyclist taking part in the World Police & Fire Games died after being in a chain-reaction collision during time trials in a northern Virginia park.



Officer Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman, said in a news release that 48-year-old Carlos Silva of Brazil died Thursday at a local hospital. Perok says two other cyclists injured in the collision are in critical condition.



Perok says the accident occurred about 12:20 p.m. in Prince William Forest Park in Triangle when one of the bicycles blew a front tire while traveling downhill.



The World Police & Fire Games have been held every two years, according to the organization's website. Some 12,000 public safety athletes from 70 countries are competing in this year's event.