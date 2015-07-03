Boy Critical after Alleged Beating for Eating Cake Unbidden

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - Hagerstown police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was handcuffed and beaten for eating a piece of birthday cake without permission.

The boyfriend of the mother, 30-year-old Robert Wilson, was being held on $1 million bail after a hearing Thursday. He's charged with offenses including first-degree assault and child abuse.

The Herald-Mail reports that a public defender represented Wilson at the hearing. That attorney didn't immediately return a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The boy, Jack Garcia, is at Children's Memorial Hospital in Washington.

The mother's brother told police he handcuffed Jack Tuesday night to punish him for stealing. He says Wilson knocked the boy down and then hit him after the cuffs were removed.

Wilson's arrest was first reported by Washington television station WJLA.