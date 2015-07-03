Five Injured in Wicomico County Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- Five people were injured following a crash in Wicomico County.

Police say it happened at 11 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive near North Pinehurst Avenue in Salisbury. Salisbury Police say two cars collided on Riverside Drive. There is no word yet on what caused the collision. According to police, all five passengers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital, some with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Riverside Drive was closed for just under an hour while the scene was investigated and cleared.