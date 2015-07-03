Delaware Beach Reopens After End of Piping Plover Nesting Season - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Beach Reopens After End of Piping Plover Nesting Season

Adult piping plover bird Adult piping plover bird

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Just in time for the long holiday weekend, state officials say a stretch of ocean beach between Gordons Pond and Herring Point at Cape Henlopen has been reopened following the piping plover nesting season.

Officials say fencing that was erected to prevent disturbances to beach-nesting birds has been taken down, and that the beach is now accessible for surf-fishing this weekend and into the fall.

But officials also note that dunes and overwashes leading to the pond remain closed to human activity to protect sensitive habitats.

Each year, the ocean beach at Gordons Pond is closed when the first piping plover nest of the season is found and reopened after the last piping plover chick has fledged.

