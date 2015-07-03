Update: MSP Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Bishopville C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: MSP Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Bishopville Crash

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed Friday in a four-vehicle accident on Route 113.

The crash happened about 11:35 a.m. Friday, July 3, at the intersection of Route 113 and Bishopville Road.

State Police said Tuesday that George E. Campbell III, of Georgetown, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 113 when he hit a Lexus, driven by Roberta Cropper, of Bishopville that had turned into his path. Police say the Lexus then hit two more cars, a Cadillac and a Ford, before coming to a stop.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 113 was closed for about four hours, according to police. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Maryland Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Bishopville Fire Department and Maryland State Highway administration assisted with the incident. 

State Police say the investigation is ongoing to the cause and charges are pending. 

