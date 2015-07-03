7-Year Old Boy Killed In ATV Crash In Mardela

MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - A 7-year old boy was killed Friday when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating drove onto Athol Road In Mardela Springs.

Wicomico County Sheriff's Department confirms that the 4-wheeler was struck by a passing vehicle around 7:45 pm Friday.

Police say the boy was taken to PRMC with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

Police say there were no injuries to any of the occupants in the other vehicle involved.

Athol Road remained closed for several hours during the course of the investigation.

An investigation into the crash continues.