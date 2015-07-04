Music, Cultural Celebrations Mark July 4th Festivities in DC, De - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Music, Cultural Celebrations Mark July 4th Festivities in DC, Despite Rain

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington is celebrating the Fourth of July with a fife and drum corps, parade and concerts on the National Mall.
 
The capital's Fourth of July parade kicked off just before noon along a soggy Constitution Avenue. The parade featured marching bands, floats and balloons with plenty of red, white and blue. Spectators had to dodge rain showers throughout the day.

U.S. Park Police are urging visitors on the National Mall to seek shelter in museums and federal buildings as a thunder storm moves through the area. The National Park Service activated its "safe haven" protocol which means museums and federal buildings along the National Mall will be opened for people to take shelter.

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival closed due to the weather conditions late Saturday afternoon. Police also directed visitors on the Washington Monument grounds to seek shelter.
    
The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and some lightening. Forecasters say the rain should stop after about 6 p.m.
 
The U.S. Air Force Band performs Saturday evening on the Washington Monument grounds. And the big event is the "Capitol Fourth" concert on the west lawn of the Capitol, featuring Barry Manilow and the National Symphony Orchestra before the fireworks.

