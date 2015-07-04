Music, Cultural Celebrations Mark July 4th Festivities in DC, Despite Rain

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons

Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons

The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington is celebrating the Fourth of July with a fife and drum corps, parade and concerts on the National Mall.



The capital's Fourth of July parade kicked off just before noon along a soggy Constitution Avenue. The parade featured marching bands, floats and balloons with plenty of red, white and blue. Spectators had to dodge rain showers throughout the day.

U.S. Park Police are urging visitors on the National Mall to seek shelter in museums and federal buildings as a thunder storm moves through the area. The National Park Service activated its "safe haven" protocol which means museums and federal buildings along the National Mall will be opened for people to take shelter.

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival closed due to the weather conditions late Saturday afternoon. Police also directed visitors on the Washington Monument grounds to seek shelter.



The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and some lightening. Forecasters say the rain should stop after about 6 p.m.



The U.S. Air Force Band performs Saturday evening on the Washington Monument grounds. And the big event is the "Capitol Fourth" concert on the west lawn of the Capitol, featuring Barry Manilow and the National Symphony Orchestra before the fireworks.