Shots Fired in the Middle of the Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday in Salisbury.

Troopers say they responded to East Road in Salisbury just after 3 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call. Police say the investigation revealed that two men began shooting at one another in the middle of the street, before driving off in separate vehicles. Witnesses identified one of the vehicles fleeing the scene as a silver Dodge Durango.

Police say some vehicles that were parked in the street at the time were damaged. They say several shell casings were also found in the street.

Troopers say they, along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, searched the area for over an hour attempting to find additional witnesses or the suspects, but came up empty-handed.

The suspects are described young slender, black men. One of them is described to have short braided hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored jean shorts.

Anyone with information Maryland State Police at (410)749-3101.