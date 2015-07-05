Man Charged with Indecent Exposure at Easton Hotel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Charged with Indecent Exposure at Easton Hotel

Posted:

EASTON, Md. - Easton Police arrested a man Saturday morning who was walking around the Econo Lodge on Route 50 naked.

This happened around 3:50am on July 4th.

Police said they found 48-year-old Derek Maurice Guridi hiding in the back of a U-Haul truck without any clothes on.

Upon further investigation, officers found that Guridi had been walking around the hotel naked and attempted to enter it.

He was charged with burglary, trespass, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He also was found to have an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court for a past DUI.

According to police he was taken before a district court commissioner where he was ordered held in the Talbot county detention center on $5,000 bond on the criminal charges and $15,000 bond for the warrant.

