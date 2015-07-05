Carnival Employee Arrested for Drug Possession - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carnival Employee Arrested for Drug Possession

Posted:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

EASTON, Md. - Easton Police arrested a man in possession of multiple drugs at a carnival Thursday.

Officers working the carnival grounds off Marlboro Ave. detected an odor of marijuana coming from one of the portable restrooms.

Police say they found 21-year-old John Christopher Decker of Brooklyn park exit the restroom, and soon found he was in possession of a small plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana as well as a five dollar bill rolled up containing oxycodone.

The owner of the carnival was contacted and told police Decker was an employee who was supposed to be on a break, returning soon.

According to police, Decker was in control of a carnival ride that was intended for children and young adults.

Decker was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.    

Police say he was also issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Decker signed for his copy of the civil citation and was then transported to the district court commissioner on the criminal charges. He was ordered held in the Talbot County detention center on $3,500 bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices