Carnival Employee Arrested for Drug Possession

EASTON, Md. - Easton Police arrested a man in possession of multiple drugs at a carnival Thursday.

Officers working the carnival grounds off Marlboro Ave. detected an odor of marijuana coming from one of the portable restrooms.

Police say they found 21-year-old John Christopher Decker of Brooklyn park exit the restroom, and soon found he was in possession of a small plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana as well as a five dollar bill rolled up containing oxycodone.

The owner of the carnival was contacted and told police Decker was an employee who was supposed to be on a break, returning soon.

According to police, Decker was in control of a carnival ride that was intended for children and young adults.

Decker was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Police say he was also issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Decker signed for his copy of the civil citation and was then transported to the district court commissioner on the criminal charges. He was ordered held in the Talbot County detention center on $3,500 bond.