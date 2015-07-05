Driver Cited in 4-car Crash That Left 15 Injured

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say a driver has been cited after 15 people were injured Sunday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Millsboro.

Troopers said it happened shortly before noon on Route 113 southbound at Handy Road

Police said 79-year-old Walter Warrington of Frankford, Del., was driving a 2005 Mercury Marquis northbound on Route 113. According to police, while attempting to make a left hand turn onto Handy Road during a red light, troopers said Warrington drove in front of a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by 34-year-old Robert Stabley of New Castle, Del.

Troopers said the front of Stabley's vehicle crashed into the side of Warrington's vehicle.

Police said Warrington's vehicle then crashed into a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Shakila Hudson of Frankford, Del. Hudson's vehicle then hit another car, driven by 27-year-old Benita McCray of Frankford, Del.

Troopers said Warrington's vehicle flipped onto its side before stopping.

Police said Warrington was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited by police with "failure to stop at a red light."

Troopers said Stabley, Hudson and McCray were all wearing seat belts. They were transported to Beebe Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said seven passengers in Stabley's vehicle were taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers said an eighth passenger, a 40-year-old female from New Castle, was flown to Christiana Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Troopers said two passengers from Hudson's vehicle were transported to Beebe Healthcare, while a third was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to state police, the intersection of Route 113 and Handy Road was closed for more than an hour while the crash was investigated and cleared.