Salisbury PD Respond to 4 Accidents in One Hour

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police tell WBOC they are on the scene of four separate accidents throughout the City of Salisbury.

Police say two of the accidents are on Route 13 near Centre Road, and the other two are at Route 50 and Truitt Street. Both sets of accident scenes appear to be a case of one crash occurring and another happening in the same area while the drivers were watching the first accidents.

Police say the crashes on Route 13 are outside Gander Mountain and the other one is outside Popeyes. Police tell WBOC no one was seriously injured in these two accidents, involving four vehicles total, and everyone refused medical treatment.

As for the accidents at Route 50 and Truitt Street, police say one vehicle ended up against a house. Police say there were no serious injuries in these accidents.

No roads are closed but traffic is being directed to different lanes where each accident occurred, according to police. Use caution in both areas.

Salisbury Police remind everyone to be alert for emergency vehicles on the side of the road and move over to an open lane when available.