One Killed in Route 404 Crash

TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police say one person was killed and two others injured in a Sunday night crash on Route 404 in Talbot County.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when the driver of a BMW, Micha Andre Moise, of Columbia, Md., was driving east on Route 404 near Owens Road, when Moise's vehicle struck a Buick passenger vehicle, driven by Cecil Lamar Merritt, of Grasonville, Md.

Moise was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Trauma Center, and his passenger, David T. Williams of Berlin, Md., was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital.

Merritt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.