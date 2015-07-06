Police Investigate Pedestrian Assaults in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the weekend robbery and attempted robbery of two pedestrians in Rehoboth Beach.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2015, at approximately 2:10 a.m., as a 21-year-old Seaford man was walking on Robinson Drive just east of Coastal Highway. The male pedestrian was then approached by two male suspects who proceeded to assault him, knocking him to the ground. The suspects then removed a wallet and cellphone from the victim’s pockets before fleeing the area. The male victim was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.



As responding troopers were investigating the robbery, they were notified of an attempted robbery which had occurred on Robinson Drive at Silver Lake, Rehoboth. Troopers responded to the scene where they learned that a 33-year-old Clarksville, Md., man was approached by two male suspects who matched the description of the suspects in the first robbery. The two suspects proceeded to assault the male victim before fleeing the area without receiving any property. The victim was also transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspects were both described as black males. One was described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a dark colored tank top. The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark shirt. There is no further physical or clothing description available.



Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Derek Cathell at (302) 752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333,

