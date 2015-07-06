Maryland Mom Held on $500K After Infant Found on Roadside - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Mom Held on $500K After Infant Found on Roadside

Sandra McClary, 26, of ?Baltimore? has been charged with neglect in Pasadena infant abandonment case. (Photo credit: Anne Arundel County Police) Sandra McClary, 26, of ?Baltimore? has been charged with neglect in Pasadena infant abandonment case. (Photo credit: Anne Arundel County Police)
A 2- to 3-month-old girl was found abandoned by Anne Arundel police on Saturday night. (Photo credit: Anne Arundel County) A 2- to 3-month-old girl was found abandoned by Anne Arundel police on Saturday night. (Photo credit: Anne Arundel County)

PASADENA, Md. (AP)- A Maryland mother is being held on $500,000 bail after police say she left her 6-week-old daughter on the side of a road Saturday.
    
Anne Arundel County police charged 26-year-old Sandra Clara McClary of Baltimore with child neglect and reckless endangerment on Sunday. Lt. T.J. Smith says that McClary left the baby on the roadside and that the incident might be related to a domestic dispute.
    
Police say a resident of Pasadena found the infant in a scuffed carrier before midnight Saturday and called police. The baby is in good condition and in Department of Child Protective Services' custody.
    
Police say McClary called police Sunday morning claiming to be the baby's mother.
    
McClary is scheduled to go to trial this week in a string of robberies.
    
In a 911 call that police released Monday, the dispatcher sounds incredulous when the caller reports that a baby in a stroller is in the road near her house. A baby can be heard crying during some of the call.
    
Caller: I have a problem here. I live at ... And it's a baby in our street, and no one's around and baby's just steady crying.
    
Dispatcher: About how old?
    
Caller: About 2 months old.
    
Dispatcher: And there's no one around?
    
Caller: No one at all. She's in a stroller, we don't want anyone run over her, out in the street.
    
Dispatcher: It's in the road?
    
Caller: In the road.

