Arrest Made in Seaford M&T Bank Robbery

SEAFORD, Del.– Blades police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with last week's robbery of the M&T Bank in Seaford.

According to police, William D. Bramble, 28, of Laurel, was arrested as the result of several anonymous calls and investigative tips related to the robbery at M&T Bank on Stein Highway on June 30. According to Seaford police, who initially investigated the incident, a male suepct entered the bank and approached a teller, demanding money. The suspect did not show a weapon and left the bank once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.

A video surveillance photo of the robbery suspect was disseminated to the media and Bramble was identified as the suspect. Blades police say officers found Bramble walking down the street and took him into custody on July 2.

Bramble was taken to the Seaford Police Department for further processing and was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 in Seaford. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute without bond pending a preliminary hearing.