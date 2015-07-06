Update: UMES Given All Clear After Bomb Threat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: UMES Given All Clear After Bomb Threat

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police Department has given the all-clear sign for university employees affected by a bomb scare Monday morning to return to their work areas and routines. 

Approximately 150 private-sector workers at the construction site, which was the object of the bomb threat, were released to leave early about an hour after evacuating the building.

Bomb-sniffing dogs from several agencies, including the Maryland State Police, assisted in canvassing the construction site over the course of a two or three hour period. No bomb was found.

UMES police and other law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation looking to identify the caller who made the threat. As of 1:45 p.m., no further details were available, and no arrest had been made.

