Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early this morning on Rt. 113.

According to police, Trevor W. West, 32, of Georgetown, was operating a 2007 GMC Sierra northbound on Rt. 113 in the left lane just north of Bramhall Street. Police say Jennifer L. Hughes, 44, of Dover, was walking eastbound across the highway from the center median when she walked in front of the pickup truck. Police say the GMC struck Hughes in the left lane causing her to land in the right northbound lane while the truck was able to come to a controlled stop in the center median.

Police say Jennifer Hughes was not crossing in a designated crosswalk and was not carrying a flashlight. She was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the GMC, Trevor West, was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation into the incident. According to police, alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor and no charges are expected to be filed.

Rt. 113 northbound between Bramhall Street and Bridgeville Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.