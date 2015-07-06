Arrest Made in Hebron Carnival Burglary

HEBRON, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to the burglary at the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Carnival overnight.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old Rhodesdale juvenile. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says an investigation with the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office into a vehicle stolen from Rhodesdale and located in Wicomico County led the deputies to a 16 year old suspect. The suspect admitted to driving a stolen pickup truck from Rhodesdale to the Hebron Carnival grounds where he pulled the locked doors at the carnival ground open by utilizing a wire cable attached to the truck.

Carnival organizers discovered the vandalism at around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Lights were on in some stands and doors were forced open. Police say eight different buildings were broken into. A 50 inch flat screen television was stolen during the burglary and police recovered the TV as well as two standing oscillating fans that were stolen as well.

Carnival organizers say the preliminary estimate is that about $20,000 in damage was done by the juvenile.