Boy Dies After Allegedly Being Beaten for Eating Cake - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Boy Dies After Allegedly Being Beaten for Eating Cake

Posted:
Robert Leroy Wilson Robert Leroy Wilson

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP)- Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly handcuffed and beaten for eating a piece of birthday cake without permission.
    
Hagerstown police Capt. Paul Kifer says Jack Garcia died Sunday at Children's National Medical Center in Washington.
    
Kifer says police will confer Monday afternoon with Washington County prosecutors about bringing additional charges in the case.
    
The mother's boyfriend, 30-year-old Robert Wilson, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and child abuse. His public defender hasn't returned calls from The Associated Press.
    
The mother's brother told police the boy was handcuffed Tuesday as punishment for stealing the birthday cake. He says Wilson hit the boy in stomach after the handcuffs were removed.
    
It's not clear whose cake it was. The boy had had a birthday three days earlier.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices