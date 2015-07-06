Locals React To 404 Fatal Accident - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Locals React To 404 Fatal Accident

Posted:

DENTON, Md.-  If cars moving both directions are traveling at the speed limit, the force of a collision can be one hundred ten miles per hour. Locals say that many of the people driving on 404 don't see it as a road, they see it as a racetrack.

"You will always have those drivers that have to speed around you before it gets back to one lane, and it's very dangerous," said Dana Harry of Greensboro.

"My mother says always look both ways, look again, if you're not sure, look again.  If the light is green, still look regardless, because there's just so many people and they aren't paying attention," said Christian Kinnamon of Ridgely.

Even as far away as Cambridge, locals know to stay away from 404.

"Not with the holiday weekend, and 404 has always been an accident prone road," said Traci Wingate.

While portions of 404 have been dualized, and more areas are under construction, large sections of it are still two way traffic.  But that's set to change.  You might remember a little over a week ago now, Governor Hogan came out and said this entire section of 404 between Denton and route 50 will be funded for dualization.  A relief to locals, who can't wait to see it.

"It can't come soon enough.  it's a bottleneck, it's a hindrance to business, and I think with the expansion it will change the face of Denton for a lot of people," said Brian Tyler of Denton.

