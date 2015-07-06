Maryland Casinos Generate $91.4M Revenue in June - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Casinos Generate $91.4M Revenue in June

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - State officials say Maryland's five casinos generated $91.4 million in revenue in June.
    
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said in a news release Monday that June 2015 casino revenue increased from June 2014 by $19.3 million, or nearly 27 percent. In a year-to-year comparison excluding Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, which opened in August 2014, revenue decreased from June 2014 by $3.7 million, or 5.1 percent.
    
The other four casinos are Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County; Maryland Live Casino in Anne Arundel County, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

