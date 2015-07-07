Driver Injured when Dump Truck Falls on its Side in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a dump truck driver was seriously injured when his vehicle hit a guardrail and fell onto its side.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear. Troopers say 53-year-old Theodore Hartle of Townsend was traveling south when traffic ahead of him slowed.

Police say Hartle stepped on the brakes and the truck went into the median, hitting a wire guardrail.

Authorities say the truck then fell on its side and spilled 20 tons of dirt onto the road.

Hartle was extricated from the dump truck and taken to Christiana Hospital, where troopers say he was admitted with serious injuries.

Police cited Hartle for following too closely.