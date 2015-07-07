Baltimore Police: 13-year-old Charged in Fatal Stabbing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore Police: 13-year-old Charged in Fatal Stabbing

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say they have charged a 13-year-old in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy. 

Deputy Commissioner Kevin Davis said Monday at a news conference that the suspect, who was not identified, stabbed Josh Remus Burnett to death during an argument over a cellphone.          

Burnett was stabbed on Thursday night on Rogers Avenue. Police say when officers arrived, they found Burnett suffering from at least one stab wound, and that he died at the hospital.     

Police would not provide details on specific charges because the 13-year-old has been charged as a juvenile.

