Fruitland Pastor Seeking Help to Establish Computer Learning Center

FRUITLAND, Md.- A local pastor wants to establish a computer learning center for children and seniors this fall and would like some help from the community.

Pastor Lilton Powell of Rose of Sharon Pentecostal Church, located at 210 Leslie St., came up with the idea during the school year. Powell said he noticed more than 20 children roaming the neighborhood when they get home from school. He said he wants to turn that idle time into two hours of productivity every day.

"With so much turmoil in the world, there's a lot of ups and downs, a lot of crime going on, a lot of drugs; so, if we can keep them [children] occupied , doing positive things, this would help society as a whole," Powell said.

Maryann Williams of Fruitland has three children. She tells WBOC the community could really benefit from the service.

"There's a lot of families in the area that can't afford computers, games and stuff like that, and a lot of your educational stuff that's geared toward game-based learning,"Williams said.

Powell is on a mission to have a computer learning center up-and-running this fall. The program would operate out of two classrooms in the church's new facility that is located on the same grounds as the old facility.

A couple of people have already volunteered to help children with their homework and to facilitate computer learning programs. The center would be open to children five days a week for up to two hours.

The learning center would also serve senior citizens who want to improve or learn computer skills. Seniors would meet during separate sessions that would be held two-to-three times a week.

"Some seniors don't even know how to turn on a computer, so this would be great," Powell said. "We're making every effort to do everything that we can."

While Powell has a vision, he needs some help from the community to make it a reality.

He is seeking volunteers. He is also looking for laptop and classroom equipment donations. Seven desks and chairs have already been donated.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, you can contact Powell at roseweh88@msn.com or call the church at (410) 749-8060.