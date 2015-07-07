Va. Agency Awards Money for Alcohol Education

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is doling out more than $84,000 in grant money to support alcohol education and prevention efforts.

Officials say the money is being given to 14 organizations and colleges throughout Virginia as part of its Alcohol Education & Prevention Grant Program.

Officials say the funding will be used to support programs that prevent underage and high-risk drinking.

Among the recipients are Blue Ridge Community College, Longwood University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University.