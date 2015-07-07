Fire Ruins Building in Caroline County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Ruins Building in Caroline County

Posted:

RIDGELY, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a building in Caroline County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported shortly after midnight at the 40-foot by 40-foot metal strand outbuilding at 12483 Ridgely Road in Ridgely. 

It took 25 firefighters from the Ridgely and Goldsboro volunteer fire companies approximately one hour to get the fire undr control.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $120,000 with another $100,000 in damage done to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started inside the structure. The fire remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices