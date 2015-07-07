Fire Ruins Building in Caroline County

RIDGELY, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a building in Caroline County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported shortly after midnight at the 40-foot by 40-foot metal strand outbuilding at 12483 Ridgely Road in Ridgely.

It took 25 firefighters from the Ridgely and Goldsboro volunteer fire companies approximately one hour to get the fire undr control.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $120,000 with another $100,000 in damage done to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started inside the structure. The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.