NASA Successfully Conducts Wallops Rocket Launch with Technology Experiments

Posted:
(Photos: NASA Wallops Flight Facility) (Photos: NASA Wallops Flight Facility)

ATLANTIC, Va.- NASA on Tuesday morning successfully launched a NASA Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket carrying two space technology demonstration projects from the space agency's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The rocket, which was launched at 6:15 a.m. EDT, carried the SOAREX-8 Exo-Brake Flight Test from NASA’s Ames Research Center in California and the Radial Core Heat Spreader from NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio. Preliminary analysis shows that data was received on both projects, officials said. 

The payload flew to an altitude of 206 miles and impacted in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 10 minutes after launch.  The payload will not be recovered.

The flight was conducted through NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. 

The next launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is a Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket early in the morning on August 11 carrying the RockSat-X university student payload.

