Md. Man to Spend 1 Month in Jail After Shooting Escaped Horse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Man to Spend 1 Month in Jail After Shooting Escaped Horse

Posted: Updated:
John Nelson Price John Nelson Price

WESTOVER, Md. (AP/WBOC) - A Somerset County man will spend a month in jail for shooting a miniature horse that escaped his property.

Fifty-five-year-old John Nelson Price of Westover was found guilty of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of reckless endangerment in a trial Monday in Somerset County District Court.

Price said he shot the horse in May because it was getting dark and he didn't want it to cause a car crash on a nearby road.

Price's neighbor Bill Kennedy Jr. testified that Price walked away after shooting the animal, which Kennedy says squealed for several minutes. Price said the horse died immediately.

Price had been sentenced to a year on each count, to be served concurrently, but 11 months of the sentence were suspended. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices