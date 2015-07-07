Two Shot in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Police are looking for suspects in connection with a late Monday night shooting that left two people injured at a Seaford apartment complex.

Seaford police said that shortly before 11 p.m. officers responded to the Meadowbridge Apartments parking lot in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene they located two victims who had been shot.

Police said an investigation indicated that the first victim, identified as a 27-year-old Wilmington man, was involved in a dispute with unknown suspects when they shot him in both of his legs. Investigators said that during this time a second victim, identifed as a 45-year-old Seaford woman, walked out of her apartment and went outside at which time she was shot in the face.

Both victims were transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where the male victim was treated and released. Police said the second victim was transferred to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., for non-life-threatening facial injuries.

No suspects were located and so far none have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seaford Police Department at (302) 629-6644 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons involved.