Dover Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

DOVER, Del. – Dover police are investigating a shooting and assault that happened Monday night on North New Street.

Police received a report of shots fired with one person wounded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh and a large laceration to his forehead.

The victim was transported to Bayhealth Medical Center for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall tall, average build and wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Tips can also be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department “MyPD” mobile app. Callers may remain anonymous. 

