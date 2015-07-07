Suspect Charged in Dover Break-ins - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a Wilmington man in connection with a series of commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Dover area.

Larry M. Wilmer, 26, is charged with wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of theft under $1,500, resisting arrest and five counts of criminal mischief. 

Dover police said Wilmer was captured shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, when officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Country Farm Food Store located at 1014 South Little Creek Road. Police said the officers observed Wilmer and an unknown male suspect attempting to pry the rear door to gain entry. Investigators said both suspects fled and officers gave chase, but Wilmer was captured a short distance away. 

According to police, Wilmer was charged with the aforementioned crimes for the following burglaries/burglary attempts:

May 16, 2015-East Side Package Store, 1018 South Little Creek Road
July 1, 2015-El Pipil Restaurant, 720 North DuPont Highway
July 6, 2015-1:05 a.m.-Betsy Ross, 1294 Forrest Avenue
July 6, 2015-2:02 a.m.-AC Moore, 277 North DuPont Highway
July 6, 2015-2:48 a.m.-Country Farm Food Store-1014 South Little Creek Road

Bond information was not immediately available. 

