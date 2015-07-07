Audit: Maryland Owes $34 Million for Medicaid Claims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Audit: Maryland Owes $34 Million for Medicaid Claims

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A federal inspector general says Maryland improperly billed Medicaid for services in hundreds of thousands of cases involving the developmentally disabled and the state owes the federal government more than $34 million.
    
The audit being released Tuesday found that the state allowed many who did not qualify for "add-on" services, such as physical therapy and overnight help, to receive them.
    
The report covers a three-year period beginning in 2010. Maryland billed the federal government nearly $582 million from mid-2010 to mid-2013 for residential services for those with developmental disabilities, including $179 for add-on services.
    
In response to an earlier draft of the audit report Maryland officials blamed confusion over requirements for the services on a grammatical error in its agreement with the federal government.
    

