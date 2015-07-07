3 Major Agencies Give Maryland Bonds Top Ratings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The State Treasurer says the three major national bond rating agencies have given Maryland bonds top ratings.



Nancy K. Kopp said in a news release on Tuesday that Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings gave the bonds AAA, highest possible rating. Moody's Investors Service gave the bonds its highest possible rating, Aaa. All three agencies said the general obligation bonds had stable outlooks.

“Today’s announcement of Maryland’s retention of its AAA rating from the three major bond rating firms serves as confirmation of the state’s overall fiscal strength and longstanding commitment to prudent financial management," Kopp said. "We are pleased the rating agencies recognize the contribution of our diverse economy, well-educated workforce, and above-average wealth and income levels to the overall quality of an investment in Maryland.”



Koop said the ratings will help taxpayers save money through lowest interest rates.



Maryland will sell $500 million of general obligation bonds on July 16 in the Assembly Room in the Goldstein Treasury Building in Annapolis.

The Maryland State Treasurer's Office expects to conduct another bond sale in February or March 2016.