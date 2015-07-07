Rep. Cummings Calls for Lower Overdose Antidote Prices in Md. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rep. Cummings Calls for Lower Overdose Antidote Prices in Md.

Posted: Updated:
Congressman Elijah Cummings (Photo: AP file) Congressman Elijah Cummings (Photo: AP file)

BALTIMORE (AP)- U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is calling on Maryland leaders to negotiate lower prices for a heroin overdose antidote to ensure first responders have the drug at hand when they need it.
    
In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and Attorney General Brian Frosh on Tuesday, Cummings writes that prices for naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, have skyrocketed in recent months and he believes the state is being overcharged. Cummings, a Democrat, writes that the spike coincides with an increase in heroin overdose deaths and he urges them to negotiate lower prices for the drug.
    
Officials in other states have negotiated rebates with California-based Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, which makes the drug.

Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill, Hogan's press secretary, said in an email Tuesday that the administration will approach the manufacturer to see if something can be done about naloxone's rising cost.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices