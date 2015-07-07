Update: Security Chief at Del. Women's Prison Charged with Having Sex With Inmate

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged the security chief at Delaware's only women's prison with having sex with an inmate.



Troopers say 50-year-old Fred Way III, superintendent at the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in New Castle, surrendered at Troop 2 Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of sexual relations in a detention facility and one count of official misconduct.



Way was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.



State Police detectives say an inmate at Baylor told prison officials last month that she had sex with Way. Troopers say at least two incidents occurred, dating to June 12.



Baylor houses about 400 inmates.



The Department of Correction says Way was suspended with pay on June 19.