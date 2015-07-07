Work to Begin Soon to Widen Route 113

NEWARK, Md.- The dualization of Route 113 from Newark to Five Mile Branch Road is set to begin as early as August.

While most of Route 113 is dualized there are almost eight miles from Newark to Snow Hill that is one lane.

James Barbely, the President of the Newark Fire Department has been working for the Department for 40 years. In that time he said there has been 25 fatal accidents on Route 113 in Newark.

Barbely said there is a long list of reasons the highway needs to be widened.

"The traffic is horrible. There is a lot of truck traffic which is very dangerous. There's a lot of hills and stuff in this area where you can't see over too. We had multiple injuries at the intersection, and all the way along our district," said Barbely.

In addition to widening the highway flashing red lights will be installed near the intersection of Langmaid Road for the Fire Department to turn on when they need to cross the intersection.

"With an ambulance or fire truck time is very precious, and somebody having a heart attack doesn't want to wait for us to go around a j turn," said Barbely.

Debbie Wells owns the Newark Gas Station up the road from the busy intersection. She said she is worried when the construction starts it could impact her business.

"It might possibly slow down our business, and for that fact I am concerned. I'm hoping that people will be able to access our store without any problems, and after the construction I still hope that we will be accessible," said Wells.

State Delegate Mary Beth Carozza said the construction will also impact some individual property owners in Newark, but the State Highway Administration is working with them.

Governor Hogan announced funding of $65 million dollars will be used to widen the final stretch of Route 113 from Five Mile Branch Road to north of Public Landing Road. That phase of work is set to begin in the Fall of 2017.