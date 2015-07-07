Outside Organization to Review Baltimore P.D.'s Response to Riot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Outside Organization to Review Baltimore P.D.'s Response to Riots

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - An outside organization will review the Baltimore Police Department's response to recent rioting and civil unrest in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray at the commissioner's request.
    
In a news release Tuesday, the department announced that the Police Executive Research Forum will conduct a review of the department's handling of the civil unrest in April to assess "what went right and what needs to improve."
    
The release says the review comes at Commissioner Anthony Batts' request and will begin Wednesday with a discussion with law enforcement agencies that assisted the police during the riot.
    
The announcement comes one day before the Baltimore police union is slated to release its own post-mortem report.
    
Most of the unrest took place on April 27, prompted by Gray's death on April 19.

