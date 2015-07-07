2 red pandas born at Virginia Zoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 red pandas born at Virginia Zoo

Posted:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Zoo is celebrating the births of two red pandas.
    
The zoo says a red panda named Bernadette gave birth to the male and female cubs on June 25.
    
The cubs are Bernadette's first mixed-gender set. She had two male cubs in 2013 and two female cubs in 2014.
    
Zoo veterinarian Dr. Amanda Guthrie said Tuesday in a news release that the cubs look healthy. Their progress will be monitored.
    
The public might see the cubs inside the nest by watching the Zoo's Panda Cam.
    
The zoo says the cubs will remain in the nest for more than 90 days.
    
Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals with markings similar to a raccoon. They are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices