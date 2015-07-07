2 red pandas born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Zoo is celebrating the births of two red pandas.



The zoo says a red panda named Bernadette gave birth to the male and female cubs on June 25.



The cubs are Bernadette's first mixed-gender set. She had two male cubs in 2013 and two female cubs in 2014.



Zoo veterinarian Dr. Amanda Guthrie said Tuesday in a news release that the cubs look healthy. Their progress will be monitored.



The public might see the cubs inside the nest by watching the Zoo's Panda Cam.



The zoo says the cubs will remain in the nest for more than 90 days.



Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals with markings similar to a raccoon. They are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.