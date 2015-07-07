Harbeson Man Arrested after Drug Bust

HARBESON, Del. -The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Task Force has arrested a Harbeson man after a two month investigation into illegal drug sales from his home on Woodcrest Drive.

According to police, on Tuesday July 7, 2015 around 6:05 a.m., the Sussex County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operation Response Team conducted a search warrant in the 28000 block of Woodcrest Drive. Police arrested 20-year-old Dustin R. Drew, of Harbeson, without incident.

Police say they found a total of 961 bags of heroin weighing approximately 14.415 grams, 3.0 grams of marijuana, and over $500.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police say Drew was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,300.00 secured bond.