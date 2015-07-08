Single-Vehicle Crash Causes Brief Detour in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del.- A single-vehicle crash caused a temporary detour for traffic early Wednesday morning in Millsboro.

Delaware Sate Police said a truck ran into a pole just before 5:30 a.m. near Arrowhead Trail off John J. Williams Highway. Wires were down in the area.

The male driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Troopers said crews with Delmarva Power arrived at the scene shortly after the accident happened.

The road is back open in that part of Millsboro.