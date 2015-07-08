Chalupas on Demand: Taco Bell Starting Delivery Service - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chalupas on Demand: Taco Bell Starting Delivery Service

Posted:
(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)

NEW YORK (AP)- Getting your Taco Bell fix may soon get a whole lot easier.
    
The restaurant chain is starting delivery service on Wednesday in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash.
    
Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more than 200 restaurants around Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas.
    
Pricing and delivery costs may vary, depending on the location of the restaurant.
    
Aside from Taco Bell, DoorDash delivers food from restaurants such as California Pizza Kitchen and The Cheesecake Factory for a fee. Its service is available only in certain areas. DoorDash is based in Palo Alto, California.
    
Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc., said that it plans to bring delivery nationwide, but did not specify a time frame.

